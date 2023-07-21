The Ravens are seeking to make veteran additions before training camp kicks off next week.

Baltimore will sign running back Melvin Gordon to a one-year pending a physical, and they could add a two-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion to its defense.

Kyle Van Noy visited the Ravens on Friday, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The 32-year-old played with the Los Angeles Chargers last season. He played the full season and notched five sacks and 46 tackles. Van Noy has five or more sacks in the past four seasons.

The veteran did not re-sign with the Chargers after their playoff meltdown, and while Matthew Judon hinted at Voy Noy coming back with the Patriots, New England has not seemed to express interest in bringing back the linebacker.

Baltimore ranked seventh in defensive DVOA last season and likely want to add more pieces to its defense led by Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen and Odafe Oweh. The Ravens did lose leading pass rushers Justin Houston and Calais Campbell this offseason, so Van Noy could be a potential replacement.

The Ravens report for training camp on July 25, and if Van Noy does sign with Baltimore, New England wouldn’t have to worry about facing him since it doesn’t play the Ravens in the regular season.