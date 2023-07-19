The Patriots, it appears, are rekindling an old flirtation with Leonard Fournette.

The veteran running back will work out for the Patriots on Wednesday, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported, citing sources. There has been mutual interest between the two sides before. Fournette met with the Patriots last year, too, before re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs released Fournette in March, at his request, ending his three-year run with Tampa Bay during which he won Super Bowl LV. Fournette appeared in 16 games last season, starting nine, while rushing for 668 yards on 189 carries. Tom Brady relied heavily on Fournette in the passing game, targeting him 83 times for 73 receptions. Fournette scored six total touchdowns in 2022.

The 28-year-old could be a decent depth piece for Bill Belichick and the Patriots in 2023. Rhamondre Stevenson is a clear-cut No. 1 back, but there’s not a ton of viable veteran depth behind him. The Patriots really can’t afford to lean on Stevenson as heavily as they did last season. The 2021 fourth-round pick totaled 210 carries, and only Jakobi Meyers was targeted more in the passing game.

Another option for New England could be fellow free agent Dalvin Cook, who is favored to end up in Foxboro, Mass.