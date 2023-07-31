FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots worked out Leonard Fournette nearly two weeks ago but allowed him to leave New England without a contract.

Now, we might know why.

“I’ve had a couple of people tell me he wasn’t in the best of shape,” Patriots.com’s Paul Perillo said during a Monday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Fournette, 28, has been a free agent since he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in mid-March. The veteran running back no longer is a high-end back — if he ever even was — but posted 668 rushing yards last season to go along with 73 catches for 523 yards.

Whether he and the Patriots eventually reach a deal is anyone’s guess. That said, it seems inevitable that New England will add another running back in the near future.

The Patriots hosted free agent Ezekiel Elliott over the weekend and reportedly are interested in signing the former Dallas Cowboys star. They also previously worked out Darrell Henderson and have been tied to star free agent Dalvin Cook, who might be on the verge of joining the New York Jets.

Third-year pro Rhamondre Stevenson established himself as a legitimate top running back last season. But the depth behind him is loaded with question marks, from unproven sophomores Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris to versatile but limited veterans Ty Montgomery and J.J. Taylor.

Stevenson spent the bulk of Monday’s training camp practice on the lower rehab field, resulting in increased opportunities for Harris and Strong and further evidence that New England must add another veteran.