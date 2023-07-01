Former Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton is heading to the Buffalo Sabres on a three-year contract with an average annual value of $3.33 million, the team announced Saturday.

The Quinnipiac University product spent five seasons in Boston, participating in 232 games for the Black and Gold. Last season he tallied five goals and 18 assists.

Clifton became a free agent at the end of this past season and commented on his enjoyment of playing with the Bruins. The midseason addition of Dmitry Orlov created depth at the position, which Jim Montgomery rotated blueline pairings throughout the second half of the season.

The 28-year-old was renowned for setting a physical tone for Boston and was a fan-favorite player.

This was one of multiple moves made during NHL free agency, which began noon Eastern on Saturday, including the reported return of 2011 Stanley Cup champion Milan Lucic to Boston. The Bruins were up against the cap, and general manager Don Sweeney admitted tough choices would have to be made.