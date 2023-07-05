NHL Writer Names This Bruins Signing As Best Of Initial Offseason Wave

The initial wave of NHL free agency concluded last weekend, and the Bruins added more depth to their lineup.

Milan Lucic’s return to Boston caught fans’ attention, but the Black and Gold also added other players who expect to be key contributors, like James van Riemsdyk.

The primary changes for the Bruins will be with their forward lines with Kevin Shattenkirk expected to be the only key change for the defensive pairings. The question will be on Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci’s futures in Boston, but Jim Montgomery will have a lot of options with his lineup.

One player who will provide versatility to that lineup is Morgan Geekie. The former Seattle Kraken forward’s two-year, $4 million deal was identified by The Athletic on Wednesday as one of the 10 best contract of the offseason so far.

“Geekie, 24, wasn’t qualified by the Kraken because they’re ridiculously deep up front and needed to clear roster spots for young talent like Shane Wright to emerge over the next couple of seasons,” Harman Dayal wrote. “He chipped in with 28 points in 69 games despite averaging less than 11 minutes per game, is a strong penalty killer (important if Bergeron retires) and capable in the face-off dot. Geekie can play both center and wing and pinch hit on the power-play, making him a player that can shuffle all over the lineup depending on the club’s needs.

“Assuming Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle take over top-six center responsibilities, Geekie could slide in as a capable 3C. He’s young and hasn’t received that type of full-time top-nine opportunity before so perhaps there’s even some untapped upside.

Dayal also picked Tyler Bertuzzi’s deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs as one of the 10 best contracts of the offseason.

The Bruins have young prospects like Oskar Steen and Fabian Lysell who hope to compete for a spot in Boston’s lineup, but the B’s have a solid mix of veterans and young players on the roster that hope to rebound after a tough first-round exit last season.