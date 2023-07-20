Offseason Work Paying Off For Several Patriots Players In This Way

The New England Patriots were busy taking care of some housekeeping items Thursday.

After updating their website with the official titles for the coaches on Bill Belichick’s staff, including giving Joe Judge a different role than anticipated, the Patriots also listed new weights for players on their 90-man roster.

It appears many players hit the gym hard this offseason and bulked up with the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed sharing a list of the most noticeable weight gains.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne jumped from 190 pounds to 205 pounds as he looks to bounce back this season following a diminished role in the Patriots offense last year. Marcus Jones saw an uptick as well, going from 175 pounds to 188 pounds. Jones presumably wanted to add weight to hold up better to the physical demands in his second year in the NFL, especially with New England playing him on defense, offense and special teams as a rookie.

No player had a bigger weight change than Rodney Randle with the cornerback, who signed a futures contract with the Patriots in January, jumping up 35 pounds from 170 to 205 pounds. That number seems far-fetched, and could be due to not having an accurate initial weight on Randle given his unconventional football journey.

Four Patriots rookies added on substantial size as they get set for their first NFL training camp next week. Wideout Demario Douglas, a sixth-round pick, went from 170 pounds to 192 pounds while Marte Mapu, who has drawn rave reviews for his positional versatility, put on 16 pounds to go from 216 to 230 as the Patriots might ask Mapu to play linebacker. Malik Cunningham, who is trying to make the team as a converted wide receiver after playing quarterback in college, is now listed at 198 pounds, up 10 pounds from where he was previously listed. Defensive end Keion White went from 285 pounds to 290 pounds.

Mac Jones also went up in weight from 214 pounds to 220 pounds with his third NFL season on the horizon. Davon Godchaux looks to anchor the middle of the defensive line at 330 pounds after being listed at 311 pounds last year. Even Matthew Judon saw a rise in his listed weight from 261 pounds to 270 pounds.

Tyquan Thornton, who has had his durability questioned since entering the league given his very slender frame, didn’t add on much weight in the offense, going from 182 pounds to 185 pounds.