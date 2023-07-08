The Celtics signed forward Oshae Brissett to a two-year deal on Thursday, and he spoke on joining Boston at their NBA Summer League game on Saturday.

Brissett played in 65 games with the Indiana Pacers last season, where he averaged 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Brissett said Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Derrick White all texted him following his signing, per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. He also noted Malcolm Brogdon and Brissett are friendly after spending 2020-22 together with the Indiana Pacers.

“I have no ego, I have nothing to prove really,” Brissett said, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. “I just want to go win and whatever these guys want me to do, do it.”

The 25-year-old went on to discuss what he hopes to bring to Boston.

“(I want to bring) energy, excitement. I feel like last year watching them, they always had that,” the forward told reporters, per CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning. “Obviously playing in the Garden is different…I feel like I can bring that (energy) in a different way, coming in off the bench, starting, whatever it is…energy and heart.”

The Syracuse alumni surely seems excited to be a part of the Celtics and hopes to make an impact.