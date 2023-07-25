Patrice Bergeron’s Bruins Retirement Prompts Charlie McAvoy Promise

There will never be enough said about Patrice Bergeron’s impact on the Boston Bruins.

The six-time Selke Trophy winner announced his retirement Tuesday, putting an end to his legendary 19-year run in Boston. In winning the 2011 Stanley Cup, playing the third most games (1,294), scoring the third most goals (427) and then dishing out the fourth most assists (613), Bergeron made it a near certainty that his No. 37 will be raised to the TD Garden rafters.

The immediate response included words from nearly everyone. There’s one group whose sentiments likely meant a bit more, however: his teammates.

The Bruins posted a video of Bergeron’s final group of teammates sharing words for the Boston legend, with Charlie McAvoy giving a powerful promise to his former captain.

“What you’ve built here is special,” McAvoy said, per team-provided video. “I promise I’ll do everything I can to take care of it. I love you. I know we’ll be friends forever, and I want to wish you the best of luck in your next chapter with your beautiful family.”

The group of former teammates included forwards Brad Marchand, David Krejci, David Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Pavel Zacha and Trent Frederic, defensemen Brandon Carlo, Matt Grzelcyk, Hampus Lindholm and McAvoy and goaltenders Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark.

You can watch the full video here.

The Bruins relayed a ton of messages Tuesday, with team owner Jeremy Jacobs and the organization thanking Bergeron for his impact on Boston. The local sports community joined in, as well. NESN is celebrating Bergeron’s career with its “Merçi, Patrice” coverage. The celebration will extend into Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. ET.