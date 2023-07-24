Patriots Bolster Linebacking Corps With Pre-Camp Signing

A former captain for one of Bill Belichick’s favorite collegiate programs landed a contract with the Patriots on Monday.

Two days before its first training camp practice, New England signed linebacker Diego Fagot to fill one of its two vacant roster spots. The signing came after Fagot and six other free agents worked out for the Patriots earlier in the day.

Patriots workouts:



🏈WR Darion Chafin (Incarnate Word)

🏈DT Aaron Crawford (North Carolina)

🏈DT Khalil Davis (Nebraska)

🏈DT Bruce Hector (South Florida)

🏈WR Jalen Hurd (Baylor)

🏈QB Matthew McKay (Elon) https://t.co/InDgtgXh0Y — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 24, 2023

Fagot played his college ball at Navy, where he was a three-year starter at inside linebacker and a senior captain in 2021. The 25-year-old totaled 282 tackles in 47 games (35 starts) for the Midshipmen.

The Baltimore Ravens signed the 6-foot-3, 238-pound Fagot as an undrafted free agent last May but released during the preseason. He has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game.

Belichick, whose father, Steve, coached and scouted at the Naval Academy, has signed a number of Navy products over the years, including longtime Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona. Wide receiver Malcolm Perry and fullback Paul Quessenberry are other former Midshipmen who have logged stints in Foxboro.

Fagot, whose name is pronounced “fuh-GO,” will compete with the likes of Mack Wilson, Chris Board, Calvin Munson, Terez Hall and Olakunle Fatukasi for a roster spot in training camp. New England’s first camp practice is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The Patriots still have one open roster spot.