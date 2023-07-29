Patriots Great, Matthew Judon Hilariously Mock Devin McCourty

Devin McCourty has transitioned to life after football, which seemingly added a new dimension to his relationship with the New England Patriots.

Matthew Judon wants his contract adjusted, according to NBC Sports Phil Perry. This has no effect on his participation in training camp, and the pass rusher reportedly won’t make the situation a big deal. But he reiterated his desire to retire with the Patriots on Friday.

“I’m definitely not going to talk about contracts with y’all,” Judon told reporters, per MassLive’s Chris Mason. “Y’all some snitches.”

In an attempt to get more details or just be a friend, McCourty offered to hear Judon out, which didn’t elicit a reciprocal response from the four-time Pro Bowler.

“You can talk to me,” McCourty tweeted.

“You the number one snitch,” Judon said.

“Shh, I ain’t gonna tell nobody,” McCourty replied.

McCourty showcased this offseason he’s also capable of breaking Patriots news when he was the first to report New England re-signed special teams ace Cody Davis. He also hasn’t been afraid to be frank about his opinions about the Patriots, so he has kept an objective view of his former team.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Dont’a Hightower joined in on taking shots at McCourty, as well.

“You the feds now,” Hightower tweeted.

“I just want to know if he wants to do a sit down interview … we can talk about how far he’s coke from playing for the Lakers in college,” McCourty replied.

I just want to know if he wants to do a sit down interview…we can talk about how far he’s coke from playing for the Lakers in college 😂😭😂😂 — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) July 29, 2023

Judon wasn’t afraid this week to take shots at former Patriots when he clapped back at Asante Samuel over his contract report. Though, it’s fair to say his interaction with McCourty was much more lighthearted than with Samuel.