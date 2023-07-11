Patriots Issue Update On Gillette Stadium Renovations, Improvements

The next time the New England Patriots take the field at Gillette Stadium, things will look a bit different.

Those in charge over at Gillette Stadium provided updates on the stadium renovation Tuesday, a project that has been ongoing since late 2021. The biggest announcement made relating to the $250 million stadium investment? The improvements are on track to be open for the Patriots’ regular season home opener on Sept. 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Oh yeah, about those renovations. Here’s a look at new renderings, courtesy of the Patriots.

A fresh look in Foxborough.



Go behind-the-scenes as @GilletteStadium continues renovations on the lighthouse, the largest outdoor stadium videoboard in the country, new hospitality and concession locations and more ahead of the 2023 New England Patriots regular season. pic.twitter.com/2LiOru4Ccb — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 11, 2023

The two most notable improvements to the stadium revolve around the north end-zone video board and Gillette Stadium’s famed lighthouse.

The new videoboard is the largest in any outdoor stadium in the United States, measuring 22,200 square feet and is almost half an acre in size and over five times the size of the board it replaced. The lighthouse will stand at 22 stories high and 218 feet tall and will include a 360-degree observation deck. In contrast to the old lighthouse, the new one will be fully operational and will allow visitors and fans to experience new vantage points of the stadium as a year-round tourist attraction.

The renovations also include an expanded row of honor, a beer hall that will have a view to the Patriots’ tunnel and a glass-enclosed atrium.

There’s also self-pouring beer kiosks. That’s worth the price of admission alone.