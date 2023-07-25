At least four members of the Patriots’ 90-man roster seemingly won’t be available for the team’s first training camp practice.

New England on Tuesday placed offensive tackle Calvin Anderson and defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell on the non-football illness and non-football injury lists, respectively. Both players can be activated at any time.

Last week, the Patriots placed right guard Mike Onwenu, special teamer Cody Davis and defensive tackle Justus Tavai on the physically unable to perform list. Tavai passed his physical and was removed from the PUP list Tuesday, clearing him for participation in Wednesday’s practice.

Anderson was the first external free agent to reach a contract agreement with the Patriots this offseason. The 27-year-old started seven games for the Denver Broncos in 2022 and is expected to compete for one of the two starting tackle jobs in training camp.

Mitchell made the Patriots’ roster as an undrafted rookie last season. All but five of his 315 snaps came on special teams.

Tavai, an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State, already is in his second stint with the Patriots. He’s the younger brother of linebacker Jahlani Tavai.

New England also announced the signing of wide receiver Jalen Hurd, which head coach Bill Belichick confirmed in his Tuesday morning news conference.

Patriots veterans reported for training camp on Tuesday. They’re scheduled to practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday this week.