Patriots’ Matthew Judon Tabbed Among Best Edge Rushers By NFL Peers

Matthew Judon stands out as the marquee signing of the Patriots’ 2021 spending spree. Since landing in New England, Judon has done nothing but produce with 28 sacks in two seasons.

His production since has earned him some well-deserved recognition.

In a recent poll among NFL personnel, Judon’s impact as an edge rusher earned him a top-10 spot as voted by his peers. Judon ranks No. 8 on the ESPN list alongside a handful of defensive stars.

In descending order, the Patriots pass-rusher shares the list with Joey Bosa, Von Miller, Brian Burns, Maxx Crosby, Haason Reddick, T.J. Watt, Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett and Nick Bosa.

Judon set a new standard, with his arrival in New England marking a rare occurrence of the franchise investing in the pass rush. The Patriots inked the four-time Pro Bowler to a four-year deal worth $54.5 million.

He’s been well worth the investment at the midway point of his contract in Foxboro.

Judon tallied 60 tackles and 15.5 sacks in 17 games last season to go along with two forced fumbles.