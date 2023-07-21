The New England Patriots placed right guard Michael Owenu, safety Cody Davis and rookie defensive tackle Justus Tavai on the physically unable to perform list Friday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rappaport.

Owenu started all 17 Patriots’ games in the 2022 season, however after undergoing ankle surgery in the offseason, the 25-year-old missed the team’s OTAs in May. Selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by New England, the third-year guard was on the field for 1,044-of-1,052 offensive snaps last year. He has started 41 of his 49 appearances for the Patriots.

Davis, a core special teamer, saw action in six games last year before a knee injury in the Patriots Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns resulted in surgery that ended his season prematurely. The 11-year veteran joined New England in 2020 following two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In three years with the Patriots, Davis has appeared in 36 games, compiling 30 tackles.

Undrafted tackle Tavai was originally signed by the Patriots on May 19 before being released on June 2 and re-signed 10 days later. He is headed to the physically unable to perform list for undisclosed reasons.

Story continues below advertisement

The trio can be activated at any time and rejoin their teammates. Patriots training camp begins next Tuesday at Gillette Stadium.