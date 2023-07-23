Patriots Rumors: Updates On Leonard Fournette, Darrell Henderson Jr. After Workouts

Patriots visits recently came and went without deals for a pair of veteran running backs, but the book apparently isn’t closed on potential partnerships.

New England last Wednesday reportedly hosted Leonard Fournette, which marked the second straight summer the 2017 first-rounder worked out for Bill Belichick and company. Reportedly joining Fournette for the session in Foxboro was fellow back Darrell Henderson Jr., who spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams.

In a column published Sunday, ESPN’s Mike Reiss provided the latest on the Patriots’ running back search.

“The Patriots’ workouts with running backs Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson Jr. last Wednesday reflect a combination of due diligence and acknowledgment that they haven’t filled the void from James Robinson’s release in June,” Reiss wrote. “No signing was imminent then, but the sides could always revisit in the future.”

Speaking of Robinson, the 24-year-old recently found a new opportunity with the New York Giants, who evidently were in the market for RB depth after not giving a long-term deal to Saquon Barkley. As for the Patriots, they might also have their eyes on a back who hasn’t (yet) visited New England this summer: four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook, who’s taking a very patient approach to free agency.