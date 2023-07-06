Patriots Select Transformative Pass Catcher In Way-Too-Early Mock Draft

The New England Patriots have had, well… shaky tight end play since Rob Gronkowski departed following Super Bowl LIII.

There was the lost season of 2019, where Ben Watson made his return to New England and led a tight end unit that totaled 37 catches for 419 yards and two touchdowns. The 2020 unit wasn’t much better, prompting a pair of big-money free-agent additions in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Just two seasons after those additions, Smith plays for the Atlanta Falcons and the Patriots felt the need to add Mike Gesicki to pull some of the pressure off Henry after a disappointing season.

How could the Patriots fix those issues at tight end? Easy, just draft a generational talent at the position. That’s ESPN’s plan, at least.

“Hunter Henry is entering the final season of his contract and Mike Gesicki signed for just one year this offseason, so the Patriots’ long-term outlook at tight end past this year remains unclear,” ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid said in a way-too-early 2024 NFL mock draft. “Quarterback Mac Jones is in desperate need of pass-catching options, and (Brock) Bowers would be a dynamic target. He is a 6-4, 230-pound game-changer who is physical at the catch point.

“Bowers is also a run-and-catch threat, privy to turning short catches into explosive scoring plays. He led all tight ends in receiving yards (942) and yards after the catch (523) last season, and he has the ability to unlock another dimension of the playbook for any NFL offense.”

Bowers was incredible through his first two seasons at Georgia, totaling 119 catches for 1,824 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also added 165 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

In short, he’s unlike anything seen out of a prospect in the last decade.

The Patriots chose Bowers with the No. 12 pick in the mock, meaning they’re expected to have a fairly rotten season in 2023. That could change if they do land one of, or both, DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook.