After already signing the majority of the 2023 rookie class, the New England Patriots finalized deals on Friday with their top two picks.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez and defensive end Keion White each agreed to their rookie deals with the team on Friday, per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

Gonzalez gets a four-year deal for $15.1 million while White inks a four-year contract for $7.9 million. Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald added the Patriots have now signed their full 2023 draft class.

New England selected Gonzalez with the No. 17 overall pick out of Oregon before drafting White with the No. 46 overall pick out of Georgia Tech.

Gonzalez and White join the rest of the incoming rookies in reporting for training camp on Friday, as reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.