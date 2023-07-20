Patriots Star Matthew Judon Chirps Colts New Alternate Uniform

The Indianapolis Colts were the latest NFL team to reveal an alternate uniform for the upcoming season.

While many teams, like the New England Patriots, chose to go with a throwback uniform previously in rotation by the franchise, the Colts decided on a new get-up altogether.

The Colts new uniforms, which had a theme of “Indiana Nights,” drew mixed reviews, and like many others, Patriots star defender Matthew Judon thought Indianapolis’ new threads took the color scheme of a popular college. That led to Judon giving the Colts a new nickname.

“Duke blue Colts,” Judon tweeted Thursday.

As crisp and cool as the Indiana Nights. pic.twitter.com/dsxWC4secT — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 20, 2023

Judon’s assessment is pretty spot on as the Colts new jerseys certainly look like they belong on the Durham, N.C. campus. But given what some other teams have come up with in the past, the Colts really could have done a lot worse.

The Colts will debut the blue and black jerseys during their Week 7 contest against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium. There was no indication on if the Colts would wear the alternate uniform for any other games this season.

The Patriots once again will don their “Pat Patriot” jerseys after they made a return last season. New England will take field in their red uniforms in a Week 2 matchup in Foxboro against the Miami Dolphins and then on Dec. 3 when the Patriots host the Los Angeles Chargers.