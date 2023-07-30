Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Two Players Join Absence List

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots saw one key player return for Sunday’s practice, but also had two players sit out after participating in the first three training camp sessions.

Here’s the full absence list for New England’s fourth camp practice:

ST Cody Davis

WR Kayshon Boutte

RB Ty Montgomery

OT Calvin Anderson

OL Mike Onwenu

C Jake Andrews

Boutte and Andrews are the new additions. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore returned after skipping Friday’s practice to be with his newborn child.

Onwenu and Davis both are on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, while Anderson is on the non-football injury list. All three can be activated at any time.

Montgomery suffered an apparent leg injury during Thursday’s practice. He initially played through it, but later left the field. Montgomery also missed Friday’s session.

The Patriots will practice the next five days, including this Friday’s in-season event for season ticket holders.