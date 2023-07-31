FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots enjoyed relatively strong attendance for their first fully-padded practice of training camp.

Five players who missed Sunday’s session also sat out Monday when receiver Kayshon Boutte returned to participation but was replaced on the absence list by linebacker Terez Hall.

Here’s the full absence list for New England’s fifth camp practice:

ST Cody Davis

LB Terez Hall

WR Ty Montgomery

OT Calvin Anderson

OL Mike Onwenu

C Jake Andrews

Onwenu and Davis both are on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, while Anderson is on the non-football illness list. All three can be activated at any time.

Montgomery suffered an apparent leg injury during last Thursday’s practice. He initially tried to play through it, but later left the field. He now has missed three straight practices.

The Patriots will practice for the next four days, including this Friday’s in-season event for season ticket holders. The schedule beyond that is to be determined.