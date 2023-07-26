FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots had nearly everyone on the field for their first training camp practice.

Only three players were absent Wednesday morning: special teamer Cody Davis, offensive lineman Mike Onwenu and tackle Calvin Anderson. Onwenu and Anderson are on the physically unable to perform (PUP) and non-football injury (NFI) lists, respectively, and can be activated at any time.

Receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton and tackle Trent Brown were among the more notable participants. All three missed the bulk of spring practices due to varying reasons.

Sophomore cornerback Jack Jones also was on the field for the training camp opener — as Bill Belichick said he’d be. The 25-year-old is due back in court next month after being arrested on gun charges in late June.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots will practice again Thursday and Friday before enjoying an off day Saturday. They’ll return to the field Sunday.