The New England Patriots’ group of skill-position players might be viewed as below-average in the NFL, but that’s not because of their complement at tight end.

While New England certainly doesn’t have a star tight end like Travis Kelce, George Kittle or Mark Andrews, the Patriots’ offseason signing of Mike Gesicki is expected to give the offense another viable pass-catching option.

It’s why New England was well-represented on ESPN’s list of the top tight ends, which was published Thursday. Hunter Henry was an honorable mention outside the top 10 while Gesicki also received votes as one of the top players at the position.

The Patriots were one of just two teams that had multiple tight ends included, joining the Minnesota Vikings.

In his first two seasons in New England, Henry compiled 1112 yards on 91 receptions and 11 touchdowns, though nine of those scores came in his first season with the Patriots. Gesicki topped 700 yards receiving twice and 50 catches three times in his five seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Both Henry and Jonnu Smith represented the Patriots on ESPN’s tight ends list in the past. The Patriots traded Smith to the Atlanta Falcons in a salary dump after his underwhelming tenure in New England.