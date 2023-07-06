How Pedro Martinez Reacted To Brayan Bello Dazzling (Again) For Red Sox

Pedro Martinez couldn’t help but admire Brayan Bello’s excellence with the Boston Red Sox.

Bello dazzled again Wednesday night, allowing just two runs over seven innings as the Red Sox defeated the Texas Rangers 4-2 at Fenway Park. The performance, which came against the highest-scoring offense in Major League Baseball, continued a run of dominance for the 24-year-old, who sure looks like a potential ace for Boston.

Martinez has been a mentor for Bello, a fellow native of the Dominican Republic who’s drawn comparisons to the Red Sox legend. So, Martinez took to Instagram Wednesday after Bello’s latest strong start to show support for his countryman.

“So proud of him,” Martinez commented, along with a heart emoji and a celebration emoji, on a post the Red Sox shared showing Bello’s pitching line.

Bello is 6-5 with a 3.04 ERA in 14 starts (80 innings) this season. He’s been especially awesome since stumbling in his first two outings, allowing two earned runs or fewer in 11 of his last 12 starts.

The Red Sox have struggled to find consistency in 2023, due largely to injuries in their rotation, but Bello undoubtedly has been a bright spot. It’s easy to envision him leading Boston’s rotation for the foreseeable future.

You can bet Pedro will enjoy every minute of the ride.