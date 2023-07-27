Rafael Devers got the Red Sox on the board Wednesday night at Fenway Park, and he did so in a way that few others can.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Boston’s offense finally broke through against Atlanta starter Spencer Strider thanks to Devers’ 25th home run of the season. Devers didn’t take advantage of a mistake by the Braves ace, though. The Red Sox star took an 87 mph slider that nearly scraped the dirt and somehow hooked it 404 feet down the right-field line.

The impressive round-tripper galvanized the home nine, who went on to secure a 5-3 win that sealed a two-game sweep over one of the best teams in baseball. After the game, Devers shut down an assumption one might have made after watching his latest long ball.

“I’m very bad playing golf,” Devers told reporters through an interpreter, per MassLive. “So I think that’s just my natural swing and I’m glad that today the ball went out.”

Devers was one of three Red Sox who hit a solo shot in the series finale against the National League East leaders. Triston Casas trimmed Atlanta’s lead to one in the seventh and Adam Duvall gave Boston some insurance in the eighth.

The surging Sox will enjoy an off day Thursday before starting a three-game series in San Francisco on Friday.