Red Sox Acquire Pitcher Following Comeback Win Over Braves

The Red Sox made a few moves to their roster after Wednesday’s 5-3 win to sweep the Braves, including a finalized deal with the Giants.

Boston acquired right-handed pitcher Mauricio Llovera from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league right-hander Marques Johnson, per team announcement. In order to make space on the Red Sox’s 40-man roster, reliever Kaleb Ort was placed on the 60-day injured list.

Llovera has posted a 1.69 ERA in five appearances made this season for San Francisco, all of which were in relief. With Triple-A Sacramento, he’s recorded a 3.92 ERA with six walks and 24 strikeouts over 17 games in 2023.

The 27-year-old was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2014. In a combined 29 games at the major league level, Llovera posts a 6.14 ERA with the Phillies (2020-21) and the Giants (2022-23).

Johnson, who’s heading to San Francisco, was selected by the Red Sox in the 11th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. The 23-year-old posted a 6.55 ERA in 28 relief outings with Single-A Salem in 2023.

Ort joined the injured list on July 7 with right elbow inflammation. The 31-year-old has posted a 6.26 ERA over 21 appearances with 24 strikeouts at the major league level. He also holds a 1.86 ERA in 10 outings with Triple-A Worcester.

This deal also comes shortly before the Red Sox and Giants get set to open up a three-game series at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Friday night.

