Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong knew what it was like to see pitches from Nathan Eovaldi coming toward home plate.

But it was different for Wong on Thursday night being in the batter’s box to face those pitches from the veteran right-hander instead of catching them.

Wong tried to stay composed facing his former teammate, a difficult assignment given the camaraderie the two fostered during their time together on the Red Sox. But Wong put his emotions aside and collected two hits off Eovaldi in Boston’s 10-6 win at Fenway Park.

“It was strange,” Wong told NESN’s Tom Caron, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “I wanted to go up there and it was hard not to think about cracking a smile just because I have a good relationship with him. It was a fun night.”

Story continues below advertisement

Eovaldi is firmly in the American League Cy Young conversation as he came into the contest with a 10-3 record and 2.64 ERA to earn All-Star honors for the second time in his career. But he wasn’t sharp against the team he spent four-plus seasons with, including winning a World Series in 2018.

Eovaldi didn’t exhibit his usual strong control, walking four batters and allowing four runs on five hits while striking out three in 5 1/3 innings. The four runs were tied for the second-most Eovaldi had given up an outing this season.

Wong singled to right field off the 12-year pro in his first appearance and then almost cleared the Green Monster when Eovaldi threw him a slider in the bottom of the fifth. Wong’s shot stayed in the ballpark, though, giving him a wall-ball double.

“He had a game plan going into it, I’m sure,” Wong said. “I don’t think he executed like he wanted to. I think we took advantage of some mistakes and just a good night for the offense.”