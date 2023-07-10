Red Sox Day 2 Draft Roundup: Every Player Boston Selected

After picking Kyle Teel and Nazzan Zanetello with their top two draft choices Sunday night, the Red Sox selected 10 more players in rounds 3-10 of the 2023 Major League Baseball draft on Monday.
Here are the players the Red Sox scooped up with those picks:
No. 83 (third round): Antonio Anderson, SS, North Atlanta High School
The Red Sox dipped their toes back into the prep prospect pool by drafting the 18-year-old. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound middle infielder was named Georgia’s 2023 Region 4-6A Player of the Year after batting .438 with six home runs and 51 RBIs in 34 games. Anderson, who is a switch hitter, was selected to Perfect Game’s 2022 All-American Classic.
No. 115 (fourth round): Matt Duffy, P, Canisius College
The right-handed starting pitcher went 6-3 this season with a 4.32 ERA. He posted an excellent strikeout-to-walk ratio in his three years of collegiate ball, striking out 278 batters in 214 1/3 innings while issuing only 56 free passes.
No. 132 (compensation pick): Kristian Campbell, SS, Georgia Tech
After redshirting in his first season with the Yellow Jackets, Campbell made a difference at the top of the order this season by batting .376 with four homers and 24 RBIs. Campbell, who was selected to the Freshman All-America Team, struck out just 17 times in 173 at-bats. The Red Sox received this pick after Xander Bogaerts signed with San Diego Padres in free agency.
No. 133 (compensation pick): Justin Reimer, SS, Wright State
The 6-foot, 170-pound infielder played just 11 games as a redshirt sophomore this season due to a season-ending ACL injury. After batting .329 in 2022 with two round-trippers and 27 RBIs, Reimer batted .300 in his shortened campaign.
No. 151 (fifth round): Connelly Early, P, Virginia
The Red Sox nabbed Teel’s teammate who blossomed with the Cavaliers this past season. After spending his first two years with Army, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound lefty went 12-3 with a 3.09 ERA while striking out 100 batters in 87 1/3 innings. He made 18 starts.
No. 178 (sixth round): CJ Weins, P, Western Kentucky
The soon-to-be 23-year-old spent one season pitching for Western Kentucky after spending time at Wabash Valley Community College and two seasons with South Carolina. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound right-handed reliever made 27 appearances this season, recording eight saves, a .170 batting average against and 42 strikeouts in 31 innings.
No. 208 (seventh round): Caden Rose, OF, Alabama
It was an injury-filled 2023 campaign for 5-foot-10, 180-pound Rose. He batted .261 with nine home runs and 26 RBIs, but is more known for his defensive play in center field as he didn’t commit a single error in 105 chances.
No. 238 (eighth round): Trennor O’Donnell, P, Ball State
O’Donnell has the size of a basketball player, standing at 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds. The right-hander posted a 5-4 record and 2.93 ERA for the Cardinals as a senior this past season.
No. 268 (ninth round): Blake Wehunt, P, Kennesaw State
Wehunt has the same size as O’Donnell, measuring in at 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds. The right-hander spent the first three seasons of his college career with Southern Miss and went 4-4 with a 4.83 ERA in 14 starts in his lone campaign with the Owls.
No. 298 (tenth round): Ryan Ammons, P, Clemson
The junior left-hander served as the closer for the Tigers this past season, notching five saves after recording eight saves in 2022. He also made two starts and registered a 4.05 ERA while punching out 26 batters in 20 innings.
In total, the Red Sox have picked four infielders, four right-handed pitchers, two left-handed pitchers, one outfielder and out catcher thought the first two days of the draft.
The Red Sox have 10 more picks over the final 10 rounds Tuesday.
