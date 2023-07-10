Count MLB draft expert Keith Law among those who did not think Kyle Teel would be around when the Boston Red Sox were on the clock in the first round of the MLB draft Sunday.

“Teel sliding this far is a shock, really — a college catcher who stays at the position, has a track record of hitting, is a good athlete, and played for an elite program in one of the two best conferences in the country doesn’t go in the top 10?” Law wrote for The Athletic on Monday while analyzing every first-round pick.

And it’s why Law believes Red Sox fans should be thrilled by the selection at No. 14 overall.

“I’m shocked, but Red Sox fans should be ecstatic,” Law wrote. “He has some areas to work on, needing especially to improve his production against left-handed pitching, but he’s a great athlete for a catcher and it shows up in his running, his movement behind the plate, and even in the bat speed from his quick wrists.

Story continues below advertisement

“He might not have the upside of some of the bats who went before him but I think he could still end up an All-Star at some point, and has a high floor because he can catch.”

“Teel sliding this far is a shock, really.” Keith Law on Red Sox first-rounder Kyle Teel

The University of Virginia product was the No. 7 prospect in the draft, according to MLB Pipeline. Teel also shared how he’s admired Jason Varitek, emulated the game of Buster Posey and already moved past his longstanding fandom of the New York Yankees.

Law wasn’t alone in his assessment, though.

Story continues below advertisement

Red Sox amateur scouting director Devin Pearson told reporters Sunday night those inside the Boston organization expected Teel to go higher, too. It’s why Pearson called it a “no-brainer” decision for the club.