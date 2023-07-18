A promising start to the season for Boston Red Sox prospect Enmanuel Valdez is beginning to turn into an injury-riddled campaign.

The 24-year-old second baseman just can’t seem to remain healthy after making his major league debut in April as Valdez is heading to the injured list for the second time in the span of three weeks.

Triple-A Worcester placed Valdez on the 7-day IL on Tuesday — retroactive to Sunday — due to a left hamstring strain, according to MiLB’s transaction log. Valdez was on the shelf at the end of June as well because of left thumb inflammation.

Valdez hit a grand slam last Friday as the WooSox returned before making an early exit from Saturday’s contest. Valdez, who the Red Sox acquired at last year’s trade deadline from the Houston Astros for Christian Vázquez, is hitting .282 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs this season with Worcester.

Story continues below advertisement

Valdez impressed at times with his bat when called up to the big leagues earlier this season when the Red Sox dealt with a litany of injuries up the middle of the diamond. He got into 33 games for the Red Sox, batting .234 with four home runs and 11 RBIs. Despite showcasing a strong bat, Valdez’s defense in the middle infield was a big work in progress.

But with Valdez dealing with another injury, his development in all areas will have to be paused.