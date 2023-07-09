Red Sox Reliever John Schreiber Making Strides Towards MLB Return

The Red Sox stole a win away from the Oakland A’s on Sunday afternoon after trailing for the majority of the game before the bats came alive late to propel Boston to a 4-3 win and a series sweep.

During two out of three games of the series, the Sox trusted their bullpen to start the game as they are currently dealing with a number of injuries in their starting rotation. However, some more help could be coming to Boston’s bullpen as John Schreiber continues to make rehab appearances for the AAA Worcester WooSox as he inches closer to a return to the MLB mound.

In his latest outing, Schreiber pitched a full inning allowing just one hit, no runs, no walks, and striking out one batter.

The Red Sox enter the All-Star game just two games back from the final American League Wildcard spot and on a five-game winning streak, and getting some healthy bodies in the pitching rotation and starting lineup can help propel that winning streak after the break.

For more on Schreiber's road to recovery, check out the video above