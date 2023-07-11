Red Sox left-handed pitcher Ryan Sherriff made the decision to part ways with Boston on Monday.

Boston outrighted Sherriff after going unclaimed on waivers. However, the 33-year-old instead to chose to head over to free agency after making five appearances out of the Red Sox bullpen this season.

Sherriff, who previously spent four seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays before arriving in Boston, notched a 2.70 ERA through a combined 6 2/3 innings pitched this season. That limited playing time came hampered by several trips to both the injured list and Boston’s Triple-A affiliate in Worcester.

Recently reinstated, the Red Sox placed Sherriff back on waivers in order to make space for infielder Yu Chang, who returned from the 60-day injured list.

Through five big league seasons, Sherriff has amassed a 3.53 ERA, pitching 51 total innings while allowing 22 earned runs and striking out 41 hitters.