The Red Sox will face the Atlanta Braves in the series opener at Fenway Park on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Justin Turner will bat second as the designated hitter while Christian Arroyo returns to second base in Boston’s lineup following the trade of Kiké Hernández.

Boston will use John Schreiber to open the matchup. The right-hander makes his return after spending over two months on the injured list, and Tuesday’s matchup will make for his first career start. The Braves will use Charlie Morton, who’s posting a 1.37 WHIP and has recorded 119 strikeouts on the season.

You can watch the first game of the two-game series on NESN as the Red Sox look for a third straight win. Here are the starting lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Braves game:

RED SOX (53-47)

Jarren Duran, CF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Adam Duvall, RF

Triston Casas, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Yu Chang, SS

John Schreiber, RHP (1-0, 2.12 ERA)

BRAVES (64-34)

Ronald Acuna Jr., RF

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Austin Riley, 3B

Matt Olson, 1B

Sean Murphy, C

Marcell Ozuna, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Orlando Arcia, SS

Michael Harris II, CF

Charlie Morton, RHP (10-7, 3.36 ERA)