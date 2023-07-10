Well, that was interesting.

The first half of the 2023 Major League Baseball season is in the books, and the Red Sox were all over the place: Good some days, bad others. But on the whole, Boston performed well enough to remain in playoff contention through three-plus months.

The Red Sox entered the MLB All-Star break nine games behind the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays. The Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees sit in front of Boston, as well. But a postseason berth is there for the taking, as the Sox are just two games back of the AL’s third wild-card spot.

Technically, we’re past the midway point, with 91 of 162 games already scratched off. That said, the All-Star break offers the perfect opportunity to recalibrate ahead of the MLB trade deadline and the stretch run.

Story continues below advertisement

So, let’s hand out some (unofficial) Red Sox midseason superlatives.

Biggest surprise: Jarren Duran

We saw flashes of Duran’s potential in the past. But who could’ve predicted him forcing his way into Boston’s outfield equation and leading the team in fWAR (2.2) in the first half? Duran was electric, posting a .320/.367/.519 slash line to go along with five home runs, 33 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 70 games (251 plate appearances).

There were some occasional defensive hiccups, and Duran’s .429 BABIP suggests he might be due for some second-half regression. But he’s very much part of the Red Sox’s major league plans at this point, which is something that wasn’t necessarily apparent back on Opening Day. Duran posted a .219/.269/.354 line in 91 big league games (335 plate appearances) before this season.

Most intriguing storyline: The shortstop carousel

Xander Bogaerts’ offseason departure left a huge hole in the middle of Boston’s infield. And the Red Sox still are figuring out how to fill it, at least until Trevor Story returns from the injured list. Boston ranks 29th in fWAR (-1.2) from the shortstop position — ahead of only the Oakland Athletics — thanks to little offensive production and poor defense. Kiké Hernández struggled upon transitioning back to the infield to start the season, and the Red Sox since have leaned on several faces at shortstop, including Pablo Reyes, Yu Chang and David Hamilton. Story figures to return in August, and that stability could be a game-changer for Boston.

Story continues below advertisement

Best pitcher: Brayan Bello

Hat tip to James Paxton, who’s been excellent since returning from the IL, and Kenley Jansen, Boston’s lone representative in the 2023 All-Star Game. But Bello is developing into a frontline starter right before our eyes, which would be massive as it relates to the Red Sox’s long-term plan. Boston has had a hard time developing homegrown starting pitching in recent years, and Bello looks poised to buck that trend.

Bello entered the break with a 6-5 record and a 3.04 ERA in 14 starts (80 innings). The 24-year-old allowed two earned runs or fewer in 11 of his last 12 outings. Perhaps it’s premature to slap the “ace” label on him, but his upside is obvious every time he toes the rubber.

MVP: Masataka Yoshida

One could make a case for Alex Verdugo, an All-Star snub who’s been a difference-maker at the plate and in the field. But Yoshida was Boston’s best hitter in the first half, overcoming a slow start to become a consistent force in the lineup.

“I know grades are coming,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters at Fenway Park before Sunday’s win over the Athletics. “He’s an A. Whoever gives him less, I don’t know what they’re watching.”

Story continues below advertisement

Who are we to argue?

Yoshida quelled any concerns regarding his transition to the United States by slashing .316/.382/.492 with 10 home runs, 44 RBIs and six stolen bases. He leads the team in wRC+ (139) and is tied for the AL lead with 34 multihit games after closing the first half with seven straight multihit performances.