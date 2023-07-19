Jake Faria only got in one appearance this past Sunday with the Boston Red Sox before they designated the veteran pitcher for assignment with Richard Bleier returning.

But Faria is staying with the organization despite the move.

Faria cleared waivers and is being outrighted to Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, according to MassLive’s Christopher Smith and Boston Sports Journal’s Chris Henrique.

The 29-year-old right-hander, who has four seasons of big league experience under his belt, will continue to provide the Red Sox with pitching depth, which is an area of need for the club with three starting pitchers out with injury.

Faria’s lone outing is the majors this season against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field was discouraging. He allowed five runs on five hits while issuing four walks and recording three strikeouts in two innings of relief work. Faria has faced ups and downs with Worcester as well this season with his time almost evenly split between being a starter and reliever. He is 3-2 in 19 appearances — nine of which are starts — with a 6.47 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP.

Faria’s best season in the majors came in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Rays when he went 5-4 with a 3.43 ERA. And he’s been looking to recapture that same form ever since.