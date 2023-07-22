Red Sox Place Brayan Bello On Paternity List, Recall Reliever

The Boston Red Sox placed 24-year-old pitcher Brayan Bello on the paternity list, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced in a press release Saturday.

This season, Bello’s record sits at 7-6 with a 3.60 ERA over 16 starts, with his most recent start taking place against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

The right-hander was signed as an international free agent in 2017 by the Red Sox. He’s posted a 4.03 ERA over 29 games in the majors since debuting with Boston in 2022.

The Red Sox also recalled right-hander Justin Garza from Triple-A Worcester to fill Bello’s open roster spot.

Garza has pitched in 16 games with one start this season for the Red Sox. The 29-year-old posted a 4.70 ERA along with 12 strikeouts over seven Triple-A games.

He joined Boston after being claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on April 28. The right-hander posted a 5.24 ERA in 37 career games in the majors for the Cleveland Guardians in 2021 and Boston this season.

Bello was scheduled to start Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, but manager Alex Cora told reporters that will be a bullpen game and Bello will start Wednesday, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.