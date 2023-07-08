Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela Continues Hot Bat In Triple-A

Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela is making sure Boston didn’t make a mistake when they promoted him to Triple-A Worcester on June 25.

In nine games, the No. 2 prospect in the Red Sox farm system by MLB Pipeline, has nine hits, four of which are home runs and five RBIs while slashing .237/.275/.553.

Two of the 22-year-old’s home runs came in the WooSox’s 7-3 win over the Syracuse Mets at Polar Park on Friday night.

The first a 420-foot solo shot to left-center field.

In the leadoff position, Rafaela led Worcester to victory with his best offensive perfomance since being promoted last month. He finished the night going 3-for-5 from the plate, knocking in three RBIs, scoring two runs and striking out once.

Rafaela’s second home run Friday night secured his first Triple-A multi-homer game of his career.

Before his promotion to Triple-A Worcester Rafaela, capable of playing both the infield and outfield, appeared in 60 games for the Double-A Portland Seadogs slashing .294/.332/.441 with 72 hits, six home runs and 37 RBIs.

In his debut with Worcester on June 29, Rafaela combined 1-for-8 in the WooSox’s doubleheader against the Buffalo Bisons with his lone hit coming via the long ball over the right field wall.

