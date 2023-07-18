Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Chris Martin is well aware of the trade deadline experience.

Martin, who signed a two-year deal with Boston this past offseason, has already undergone the trade deadline process back in 2019 during his final year with the Rangers. Texas dealt the right-hander to the Braves, which eventually turned into a World Series victory two years later in Atlanta, but also made for a “stressful” chapter in the now-37-year-old’s big league career.

“It was stressful. To be honest, you go and try to do too much,” Martin told WEEI’s Rob Bradford on Audacy Sports’ “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast. “The first week there I didn’t do so well. A lot was on my mind, I just brought my whole family to the area and they expect you to come out and do the wringer. They just went and got they needed help in that area and you go out and stink it up, it’s not a good feeling.”

Martin added: “If I had any advice for any guys that are in the trade market it’s just compete and play baseball.”

It’s unknown how the Red Sox will decide to approach this season’s Aug. 1 deadline, however, Martin’s stance is clear. He’s in favor of Boston sticking by the current roster, backing the words of teammate Kenley Jansen and hoping the front office adds in order to do justice by its potential late-season postseason push — Red Sox trail American League Wild Card race by 1.5 games after Monday night’s victory over Athletics in Oakland.

With reliable pitching, both in the bullpen and starting rotation, being a major need for Boston this season, Martin has certainly made his case to remain a member of the roster moving past the deadline. He’s recorded a team-best 1.52 ERA, making 31 relief appearances and striking out 26 hitters in 29 2/3 innings of work.

Martin is just a year removed from being dealt days before the deadline for the second time in his career, from the Cubs to the Dodgers.