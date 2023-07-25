BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox reportedly made a move Tuesday ahead of the upcoming Major League Baseball trade deadline and dealt away Kiké Hernández.

The veteran utilityman will head back to his former stomping grounds with the Red Sox trading Hernández to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and ESPN’s Jeff Passan. It has yet to be reported what the Red Sox received in return.

Hernández spent the last two-plus seasons with the Red Sox but struggled this year in an increased role. The 31-year-old began as the team’s starting shortstop out of spring training, but fell out of the rotation in the middle infield after committing 14 errors at the position in 61 games. There wasn’t room for Hernández, who primarily played center field the previous two seasons, in the outfield, either, with the Red Sox relying on Masataka Yoshida, Adam Duvall, Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo to fill those three spots.

The offense wasn’t there this season either for Hernández, who signed a one-year contract extension for a reported $10 million last September. He batted .222 with six home runs and 31 RBIs.

Hernández now rejoins the National League West-leading Dodgers, who he won a World Series with in 2020. He played six seasons with the Dodgers from 2015-2020, and will be reunited with former teammate J.D. Martinez, who signed with Los Angeles this offseason in free agency, as well as Ryan Brasier.