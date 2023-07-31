The Boston Red Sox may not have a storied history with the San Francisco Giants, but Justin Turner sure does.

The 38-year-old infielder has appeared in 143 games against the Giants with most of them coming while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2014-22.

“I’ve played a lot of games against these guys up here and it’s always a tough place to play,” Turner said on NESN’s postgame coverage. “They pitch well and play good defense and just find ways to create runs, put balls in play.”

In his career, Turner has 137 hits, including 38 doubles and 16 home runs against the Giants, scoring 69 runs and 65 RBIs. He has walked 48 times and struck out 78 times in 469 at-bats while slashing .292/.375/.480.

When Turner stepped up to the plate at Oracle Park in the three-game series against the Giants as a member of the Red Sox, the versatile infielder was met with thunderous boos in each of his at-bats. In the three games, Turner went 3-for-13 with a double, a home run and four RBIs.

“I had a pretty warm welcome all three days, but I said I think it obviously means I’m doing something right,” Turner said. “I played against them for nine years with the Dodgers and they weren’t booing me. Probably means I never did anything good against them.”

The two other teams Turner has hit more home runs against are the San Diego Padres (25) and Arizona Diamondbacks (22).

With each of the three games won or lost by one run, Turner said the atmosphere was familiar.

“I feel like that’s the way the games always go up here,” Turner said. “Always close games, low scoring coming down to the last at-bat. Pretty much that way in all three games. We just were on the wrong end in two of them.”