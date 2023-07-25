The Red Sox made a tough decision Tuesday, reportedly trading Kiké Hernández back to the Los Angeles Dodgers after a rough season in Boston.

Hernández’s tenure with the Red Sox wasn’t all good but featured tremendous stretches throughout the 2021 postseason and the 2022 regular season. He produced for the majority of his time on the field and was a well-liked teammate off it, as displayed by Justin Turner’s apparent reaction to Tuesday’s reported deal.

😢😢😢 — Justin Turner (@redturn2) July 25, 2023

Turner tweeted three crying emojis following the news of the trade, which can be interpreted pretty clearly.

Turner and Hernández played together for parts of seven seasons, reuniting in 2023 after spending six years together as members of the Dodgers (2015-2020). The infield pair won a World Series together with Los Angeles in 2020.

The Red Sox are scheduled to play their first game without Hernández on Tuesday, matching up with the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.