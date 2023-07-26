Red Sox Trading Away Kiké Hernández ‘Tough’ On Justin Turner

BOSTON — Justin Turner accepted the recruiting pitches from Kiké Hernández throughout the offseason and reunited with his longtime teammate and good friend on the Boston Red Sox.

But now, Turner and Hernández, who previously spent six seasons together with the Los Angeles Dodgers, will be on opposite coasts again playing for different teams.

The Red Sox traded Hernández on Tuesday to the Dodgers for two right-handed relievers, making it a difficult day at the ballpark for Turner.

“It was tough day today,” Turner said following Boston’s 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. “Obviously Kiké was a big part of the reason I’m wearing this uniform right now. Texting me constantly, asking me to come over here and then obviously this happens today. We all understand it’s a business and things happen, but definitely a little bittersweet just knowing that he’s getting an opportunity to go back to LA, where he thrived back there. But I know we’re definitely going to miss him.”

Story continues below advertisement

News of the trade broke roughly three hours before the scheduled first pitch with Hernández already at Fenway. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Hernández “handled it great.”

But Turner could see that Hernández was hurting after being traded following two-plus seasons with the Red Sox.

“If you’ve ever walked in here and looked over at his locker, he’s got enough stuff to fill probably four apartments over there,” Turner said. “I think getting his stuff together and packing and organizing, kind of kept him busy. I know he was catching a flight tonight. I know he was trying to hold back some emotion. I’ve actually talked to him since he left and just trying to hold it together here. He’s definitely grateful for his time as a Red Sox. He loved playing here. He loved the city. I know he’s sad.”

Hernández could just be the first of moves the Red Sox make before next week’s Aug. 1 trade deadline. This situation was especially tough for Turner. But even though he’s been in the league 15 years, seeing a teammate get dealt is never easy.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think I probably feel it more every year that goes by,” Turner said. “You develop relationships in here and you get to know guys. Obviously, Kiké is a different situation. I’ve known him for a long time. He’s one of my best friends in this game. But with anybody. When they have to pack up their locker and change uniforms, it’s tough.”