The Red Sox take on the Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday with a chance to win their second straight series following the Major League Baseball All-Star break.

Boston was shut out in the middle matchup of the three-game series Tuesday, but it turns to Brayan Bello in a matinee matchup opposite Ken Waldichuk.

Manager Alex Cora will have Rob Refsnyder leading off against the A’s left-hander. Jarren Duran will get the day off with Adam Duvall back in the lineup at center field and batting fifth behind a returning Rafael Devers, who sat out the past two games with a calf injury.

Alex Verdugo shifts to sixth in the order in front of Kiké Hernández, who will start at second base. Connor Wong returns as catcher and will bat eighth ahead of Yu Chang.

Story continues below advertisement

First pitch for Red Sox-Athletics is scheduled for 3:37 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage of the game on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the starting lineups for both sides.

BOSTON RED SOX (51-45)

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Justin Turner, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Yu Chang, SS

Brayan Bello, RHP (7-5, 3.14 ERA)

Story continues below advertisement

OAKLAND ATHLETICS (26-71)

Tony Kemp, LF

JJ Bleday, CF

Jordan Diaz, 2B

Seth Brown, DH

Tyler Soderstrom, 1B

Shea Langeliers, C

Jace Peterson, 3B

Cody Thomas, RF

Nick Allen, SS

Ken Waldichuk, LHP (2-6, 6.66 ERA)