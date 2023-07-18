The Red Sox look to secure back-to-back wins at Oakland Coliseum and will have Joe Jacques on the mound to face the Athletics on Tuesday night.

A majority of the Red Sox lineup remains the same following Monday’s 7-0 shutout win over the A’s, but a few changes were made.

Jarren Duran shifts from right field to center field, replacing Adam Duvall, while Rob Refsnyder returns to the lineup in right field. Jorge Alfaro takes over for Connor Wong behind the dish, marking Wong’s first absence in almost a month.

Justin Turner remains at third base for Rafael Devers, who has been out with right calf tightness since Monday. The 38-year-old looks to extend his hitting streak to 14 games after a double, a run scored and two RBIs in Monday’s victory.

First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game live on NESN following an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the lineups for both sides.

BOSTON RED SOX (51-44)

Jarren Duran, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, 3B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Triston Casas, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Jorge Alfaro, C

Yu Chang, SS

Joe Jacques, LHP (1-0, 4.26 ERA)

OAKLAND ATHLETICS (25-71)

Tony Kemp, LF

Zack Gelof, 2B

Jordan Diaz, DH

Brent Rooker, RF

Ryan Noda, 1B

Aledmys Diaz, 3B

JJ Bleday, CF

Shea Langeliers, C

Nick Allen, SS

Luis Medina, RHP (2-7, 6.34 ERA)