Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Garrett Whitlock Starts As Boston Eyes Sweep

The Boston Red Sox will try for a series sweep over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Center on Sunday afternoon.

Boston earned a thrilling victory over Toronto in the middle game Saturday as Alex Verdugo threw out Bo Bichette at the plate for the final out in the 7-6 verdict.

The Red Sox now will hand the ball over to Garrett Whitlock on Sunday. Whitlock, who has hand a handful of stellar performances this season, will be looking for a bounce-back effort after he allowed six runs on 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins last week.

Masataka Yoshida will not start in the finale. He left Saturday’s win after being hit in the leg by a fastball, and while Alex Cora confirmed he was sore, Yoshida is expected to be fine.

Rob Refsnyder will replace Yoshida in left field and bat fifth while Jarren Duran will lead off and play center with right fielder Alex Verdugo hitting third.

The Blue Jays will have right-hander Kevin Gausman on the mound. Gausman allowed one run on three hits with 12 strikeouts in his start against the San Francisco Giants last week.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:37 p.m. ET on Sunday, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the full lineups here:

BOSTON RED SOX (42-42)

Jarren Duran, CF

Justin Turner, DH

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Triston Casas, 1B

Kiké Hernández, 2B

David Hamilton, SS

Connor Wong, C

Garrett Whitlock, RHP (4-3, 5.15 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (45-39)

George Springer, RF

Bo Bichette, SS

Brandon Belt, DH

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B

Matt Chapman, 3B

Daulton Varsho, LF

Whit Merrifield, 2B

Alejandro Kirk, C

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Kevin Gausman, RHP (7-4, 3.01 ERA)