Red Sox Vs. Cubs Lineups: Alex Verdugo, Kiké Hernández Sit In Finale

The Red Sox and the Cubs will wrap up their three-game weekend series on Chicago’s north side Sunday afternoon.

With left-hander Justin Steele, a 2023 National League All-Star, on the mound for the Cubs, right-handed hitters will make up all but two of Boston’s starting nine. Alex Verdugo will start the contest on the bench, leaving the visitors with an outfield of Masataka Yoshida, Rob Refsnyder and Adam Duvall from left to right. Triston Casas will join Verdugo on the pine while Justin Turner mans first base and Jorge Alfaro takes over as designated hitter.

Alex Cora and company will give the ball to Kutter Crawford as they try to secure a win in their first series coming out of the Major League Baseball All-Star break. The right-hander was OK in his last outing against the Texas Rangers on July 6 when he allowed three earned runs on seven hits across four innings.

Here are the starting lineups for Sunday’s game at Wrigley Field:

RED SOX (49-44)

Rob Refsnyder, CF

Justin Turner, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, RF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Jorge Alfaro, DH

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Yu Chang, SS

Kutter Crawford, RHP (3-4, 4.11 ER)

CUBS (43-48)

Mike Tauchman, CF

Nico Hoerner, SS

Christopher Morel, 2B

Ian Happ, LF

Cody Bellinger, 1B

Seiya Suzuki, RF

Yan Gomes, C

Trey Mancini, DH

Miles Mastrobuoni, 3B

Justin Steele, LHP (9-2, 2.56 ERA)