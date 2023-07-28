It was a short time spent at Fenway Park for the Red Sox as Boston is back out on the West Coast for the start of a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford as Boston attempts to win its fifth straight game. Right-hander Logan Webb will toe the rubber for the Giants, who enter play second in the National League West.

Alex Cora isn’t changing much for the lineup he trotted out Wednesday when the Red Sox picked up one of their best wins of the season by coming from behind to defeat the league-leading Atlanta Braves.

Justin Turner is back at second for his fourth start at the middle infield spot this season. Alex Verdugo will man right field but slides further down the order and will hit seventh behind first baseman Triston Casas. Verdugo is mired in a rough slump as he has just one hit in his last 26 at-bats.

First pitch from Oracle Park is scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN. Here are the lineups for both teams.

BOSTON RED SOX (55-47)

Jarren Duran, LF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Justin Turner, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Alex Verdugo, RF

Connor Wong, C

Yu Chang, SS

Kutter Crawford, RHP (4-5, 4.04 ERA)

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS (56-47)

Joc Pederson, DH

Michael Conforto, LF

Wilmer Flores, 1B

Mike Yastrzemski, RF

J.D. Davis, 3B

Patrick Bailey, C

Luis Matos, CF

Brett Wisely, 2B

Marco Luciano, SS

Logan Webb, RHP (8-8, 3.48 ERA)