Nick Pivetta will make his first start since May 16 as the Boston Red Sox continue their West Coast road trip against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Monday night.

The Red Sox are coming off consecutive losses to the San Francisco Giants. Boston is in Seattle for a three-game series, closing out a six-game road trip.

Since being moved to the bullpen, Pivetta has recorded a 1.98 ERA in 41 innings during 17 games.

The Mariners, who traded relief pitcher Paul Sewald before the series opener, will counter with right-hander George Kirby.

Jarren Duran will return to the leadoff spot and play center field after not starting Sunday night’s finale at Oracle Park. Masataka Yoshida will bat third and play left field while Alex Verdugo bats sixth and plays right field. Adam Duvall will start the night on the bench.

Pablo Reyes will start at second base.

First pitch from T-Mobile Park is set for 9:40 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here:

BOSTON RED SOX (56-49)

Jarren Duran, CF

Justin Turner, DH

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Triston Casas, 1B

Alex Verdugo, RF

Connor Wong, C

Pablo Reyes, 2B

Yu Chang, SS

Nick Pivetta, RHP (7-5, 4.11 ERA)

SEATTLE MARINERS (54-51)

J.P. Crawford, SS

Julio Rodriguez, CF

Eugenio Suarez, 3B

Cal Raleigh, DH

Teoscar Hernandez, RF

Ty France, 1B

Tom Murphy, C

Cade Marlowe, LF

Jose Caballero, 2B

George Kirby, RHP (9-8, 3.49 ERA)