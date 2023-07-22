The Boston Red Sox get a second shot at trying to defeat the New York Mets on Saturday night at Fenway Park.

With inclement rain suspending Friday night’s matchup, the two sides resumed play Saturday afternoon with the Mets taking a 5-4 win in the first game of the doubleheader. The Red Sox will lean on James Paxton to snap a three-game losing skid in the night cap. The veteran left-hander is coming off his worst outing of the season, in which he gave up six runs on three hits and three walks in just three innings of work against the Chicago Cubs.

Opposing Paxton is three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who pitched seven scoreless innings his last time on the mound against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Facing Scherzer certainly will be a tall task for the Red Sox. Manager Alex Cora elected to move Justin Turner from second base to designated hitter for the second game of the twin bill with Kiké Hernández getting the start at the middle infield spot. Jorge Alfaro will give Connor Wong a rest behind the plate and take on the catching duties for Paxton.

First pitch of the second game between the Red Sox and Mets is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN. Here are the lineups for both teams.

BOSTON RED SOX (51-47)

Jarren Duran, CF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Alex Verdugo, RF

Triston Casas, 1B

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Jorge Alfaro, C

Yu Chang, SS

James Paxton, LHP (5-2, 3.51 ERA)

NEW YORK METS (46-51)

Brandon Nimmo, CF

Mark Canha, RF

Francisco Lindor, SS

Pete Alonso, 1B

Francisco Alvarez, C

Jeff McNeil, 2B

Mark Vientos, DH

Brett Baty, 3B

DJ Stewart LF

Max Scherzer (8-3, 3.99 ERA)