The Red Sox begin a three-game series against the Mets at Fenway Park on Friday with the Major League Baseball trade deadline looming.

New York is at a crossroads, and Boston could help the Mets figure out what they want to do at the deadline. The Red Sox also could use this weekend’s series to get a first-hand look at potential targets come Aug. 1.

Boston is three games out in the American League wild-card race heading into Friday’s matchup, and it will need its starting pitchers to regain their form if it wants to remain in playoff contention.

Kutter Crawford will be on the mound opposite Kodai Senga. Crawford’s last start was last Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, where he struck out nine in six innings.

Manager Alex Cora said last week the hope was for Justin Turner to start at second base at least once a week, and he will do so Friday. The veteran shifted to second base during games over the past week, but this will be his first start at the position since last Friday’s Cubs game.

He will move to second in the order in front of Masataka Yoshida, who will start at designated hitter. Jarren Duran returns to bat leadoff and will patrol left field. Triston Casas will start at first base and bat seventh in the order.

First pitch for the Red Sox-Mets matchup is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN starting with pregame coverage at 5:30.

Here are the lineups for both sides.

BOSTON RED SOX (51-46)

Jarren Duran, LF

Justin Turner, 2B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Triston Casas, 1B

Connor Wong, C

Yu Chang, SS

Kutter Crawford, RHP (4-4, 3.74 ERA)

NEW YORK METS (45-51)

Brandon Nimmo, CF

Francisco Lindor, SS

Jeff McNeil, RF

Pete Alonso, 1B

Daniel Vogelbach, DH

Francisco Alvarez, C

Brett Baty, 3B

Mark Canha, LF

Luis Guillorme, 2B

Kodai Senga, RHP (7-5, 3.20 ERA)