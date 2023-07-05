Brayan Bello will return to the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, which has been just about the best possible sign for the ballclub over the last two months.

Bello has a 2.37 ERA over his last 10 starts and is coming off five starts in June where his ERA was a tidy 2.14.

The 24-year-old right-hander will try to have that same success against the visiting Texas Rangers, who earned a win in the series opener Tuesday afternoon.

Justin Turner will bat third and start at first base while Triston Casas is out of the starting lineup.

The outfield grass will feature, from left to right, leadoff man Jarren Duran, Adam Duvall and No. 5 batter Alex Verdugo.

The Rangers will counter with right-hander Jon Gray.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the full lineups here:

BOSTON RED SOX (43-43)

Jarren Duran, LF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Justin Turner, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Alex Verdugo, RF

Adam Duvall, CF

Christian Arroyo, 2B

David Hamilton, SS

Connor Wong, C

Brayan Bello, RHP (5-5, 3.08 ERA)

TEXAS RANGERS (51-35)

Marcus Semien, 2B

Corey Seager, SS

Nathaniel Lowe, 1B

Adolis García, RF

Josh Jung, 3B

Jonah Heim, C

Mitch Garver, DH

Robbie Grossman, LF

Travis Jankowski, CF

Jon Gray, RHP (6-4, 3.21 ERA)